Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Down 95.2% in March

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,408 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 26th total of 113,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,456 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arrow Exploration Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of CSTPF stock traded up C$0.00 on Thursday, hitting C$0.28. 205,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.20. Arrow Exploration has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$0.37.

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About Arrow Exploration

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Arrow Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of precious metal properties. The company’s activities center on identifying prospective exploration targets, securing land positions and carrying out systematic field evaluation programs.

Arrow Exploration advances its projects through a combination of geological mapping, geochemical sampling and targeted drilling, using modern analytical methods to delineate zones of mineralization.

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