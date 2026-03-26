Short Interest in eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF) Drops By 52.3%

eDreams ODIGEO S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDDRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 80,863 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the February 26th total of 169,613 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,309 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

eDreams ODIGEO Price Performance

Shares of EDDRF stock remained flat at $3.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. eDreams ODIGEO has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

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eDreams ODIGEO Company Profile

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eDreams ODIGEO is one of Europe’s largest online travel companies, providing a digital platform for booking flights, hotels, car rentals and vacation packages. Through its portfolio of brands—including eDreams, GO Voyages, Opodo and Travellink—the company connects customers with carriers and suppliers, offering dynamic packaging and a range of ancillary services such as travel insurance and airport transfers.

The firm’s technology-driven approach features a mobile-first booking experience, supported by proprietary algorithms and data analytics that optimize pricing and itineraries.

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