Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 19,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 25,473 shares.The stock last traded at $62.93 and had previously closed at $62.49.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

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