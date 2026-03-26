Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s Why

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $627.60 and last traded at $634.2090. 4,431,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 19,304,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.86.

Key Stories Impacting Sandisk

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $300.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Sandisk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.48.

Sandisk Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 billion and a PE ratio of -80.63.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sandisk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $8,917,000.

About Sandisk

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SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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