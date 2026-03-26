SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Trading Up 5.9% – What’s Next?

SBI Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 2,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.8940.

SBI Trading Up 0.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67.

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About SBI

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SBI Holdings, Inc is a Japan-based financial services conglomerate that traces its origins to the establishment of SoftBank Investment in 1999. The company was rebranded as SBI Holdings in 2005 following its separation from SoftBank Group. Since its inception, SBI has pursued a diversified strategy aimed at integrating traditional financial services with emerging fintech innovations.

The group’s core activities encompass online securities brokerage, retail and corporate banking, asset management, insurance services and venture capital investments.

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