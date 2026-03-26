Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as SEK 32.37 and last traded at SEK 32.47. Approximately 6,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 24,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at SEK 36.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

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Swedbank Trading Down 11.0%

The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is SEK 33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.10. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.79 billion. Swedbank had a net margin of 30.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank Company Profile

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Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

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