VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS) Short Interest Update

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,885 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 26th total of 32,826 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VivoSim Labs Price Performance

Shares of VIVS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. VivoSim Labs has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.

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VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VivoSim Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 861.27%.

Institutional Trading of VivoSim Labs

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoSim Labs stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in VivoSim Labs, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIVS Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.89% of VivoSim Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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VivoSim Labs Company Profile

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VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced 3D human tissue models for preclinical drug testing and disease modeling. The company’s proprietary organoid platforms and cell-based assays are designed to replicate human physiological environments, enabling more predictive evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity before clinical trials. By integrating cutting-edge bioengineering and microfluidics technologies, VivoSim Labs seeks to bridge the gap between traditional cell culture methods and human clinical outcomes.

The company’s product portfolio includes 3D bioprinted tissues, organ-on-a-chip systems, and disease-specific models targeting key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, and hepatology.

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