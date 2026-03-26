VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS) Short Interest Update

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,885 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the February 26th total of 32,826 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,908 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
VivoSim Labs Price Performance
Shares of VIVS stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,975. The company has a market cap of $4.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.25. VivoSim Labs has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.35.
VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. VivoSim Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 861.27%.
Institutional Trading of VivoSim Labs
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VIVS
VivoSim Labs Company Profile
VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced 3D human tissue models for preclinical drug testing and disease modeling. The company’s proprietary organoid platforms and cell-based assays are designed to replicate human physiological environments, enabling more predictive evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity before clinical trials. By integrating cutting-edge bioengineering and microfluidics technologies, VivoSim Labs seeks to bridge the gap between traditional cell culture methods and human clinical outcomes.
The company’s product portfolio includes 3D bioprinted tissues, organ-on-a-chip systems, and disease-specific models targeting key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, and hepatology.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for VivoSim Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoSim Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.