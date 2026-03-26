Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

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Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE SHO traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $9.40. 88,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

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