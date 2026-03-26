Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Hexagon AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.23, but opened at $9.75. Hexagon shares last traded at $9.8110, with a volume of 12,277 shares traded.

Hexagon Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

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Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Hexagon had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 11.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

Hexagon Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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