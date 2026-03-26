Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN) Stock

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUN

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.76. 153,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,156. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.36.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $650.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.68 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 461,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 111,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creek Drive Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $5,185,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is a publicly traded regional theme park operator based in Arlington, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates amusement and water parks, offering a diverse portfolio of thrill rides, family attractions, live entertainment, food and beverage offerings, and retail merchandise. Its main revenue streams include single-day tickets, season passes, on-site accommodations, in-park retail sales, and food and beverage services.

Founded in 1961 by Angus G.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.