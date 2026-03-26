Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $171.7810, but opened at $177.00. Bombardier shares last traded at $177.76, with a volume of 1,689 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Bombardier to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bombardier in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bombardier in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

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Bombardier Trading Down 2.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Bombardier had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Bombardier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc is a Canadian multinational manufacturer specializing in business aircraft. Founded in 1942 by Joseph-Armand Bombardier and headquartered in Montréal, Québec, the company has evolved from its origins in snow vehicles to a focused aviation enterprise. Today, Bombardier designs, manufactures and markets a range of business jets under the Learjet, Challenger and Global series, serving corporate, government and private customers worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes light, mid-size and large-cabin jets, complemented by completion, refurbishment and aftermarket support services.

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