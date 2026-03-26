Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $27.14. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1,339,098 shares trading hands.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,932,000. Electrum Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,126,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 929,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 836,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 677,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,599,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

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