iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,788,078 shares, a growth of 189.6% from the February 26th total of 2,689,130 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,820,697 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of EMXC traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,693,162. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $88.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.49.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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