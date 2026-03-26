EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,529 shares, an increase of 1,225.5% from the February 26th total of 568 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,518 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVgo Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of EVGOW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,398. EVgo has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

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About EVgo

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EVgo, Inc (NASDAQ: EVGOW) is a leading operator of public fast-charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company designs, installs, owns and operates DC fast chargers, offering charging speeds from 50 kW up to 350 kW. EVgo’s network is purpose-built to support individual drivers, electric vehicle fleets and rideshare services, providing reliable access to high-power charging at retail, grocery, parking and hospitality locations.

EVgo’s service offerings include pay-as-you-go charging, subscription plans for frequent users and customized solutions for fleet operators seeking to electrify delivery, logistics and rideshare fleets.

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