Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,373,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,816 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3950 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Get Vipshop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Down 0.3%

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 342.0%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 8,472.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 575.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.