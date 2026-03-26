Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPSGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,373,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,054,816 shares.The stock last traded at $16.3950 and had previously closed at $16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. Nomura upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VIPS

Vipshop Stock Down 0.3%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Vipshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Vipshop’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 342.0%. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Vipshop by 8,472.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 575.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

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