Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Given Outperform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Globe Life from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globe Life from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

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Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $137.79. 90,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,341. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.46. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $152.71.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.05). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.14, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 17,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,944.06. The trade was a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 18,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $2,657,941.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,594.30. This trade represents a 26.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,041,286. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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