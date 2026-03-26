Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Down 5.7% – Here’s Why

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.1850. 474,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,719,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 10.3%

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 17,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $284,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 282,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,662. This represents a 5.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 35,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $580,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,744.50. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 151,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,254,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,766,000 after buying an additional 1,615,565 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s research leverages a proprietary Blood–Brain Barrier Transport Vehicle (TV) platform designed to enable large molecules, including antibodies and enzymes, to penetrate the central nervous system. Denali’s approach includes small molecules, monoclonal antibodies and gene therapy candidates aimed at key drivers of disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia.

Among Denali’s lead programs is an orally delivered leucine?rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor for Parkinson’s disease, and an anti?TREM2 antibody designed to modulate microglial activity in Alzheimer’s patients.

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