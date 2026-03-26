E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,209 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the February 26th total of 312,130 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,113 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

E.On Price Performance

EONGY stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 44,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,989. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. E.On has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. E.On had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.20%.The company had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Bank of America downgraded E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on E.On

E.On Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.