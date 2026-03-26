Macy’s (M) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Macy’s (NYSE: M) in the last few weeks:

3/23/2026 – Macy’s was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

3/19/2026 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/19/2026 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $24.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Macy’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Macy’s had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2026 – Macy’s had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from $25.00.

3/15/2026 – Macy’s was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

3/13/2026 – Macy’s was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

3/9/2026 – Macy’s had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/7/2026 – Macy’s was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/18/2026 – Macy’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc..

2/2/2026 – Macy’s was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

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Macy’s, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy’s brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury. The company’s retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy’s seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company’s product assortment spans men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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