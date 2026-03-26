Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 393,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 427,060 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $33.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Experian Stock Performance

Experian Company Profile

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

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Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

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