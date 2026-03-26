Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Local Bounti’s conference call:

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All three state-of-the-art facilities are now operating at full harvestable capacity and the company says the entire capacity is committed to customers on a run-rate basis , enabling more predictable throughput and operational leverage.

and the company says the , enabling more predictable throughput and operational leverage. Commercial momentum accelerated with expanded retail distribution — including placement of 6 SKUs in 250+ stores and a large regional retailer — and product traction (Romano Caesar velocity rose ~ 75% quarter-over-quarter), with targeted focus on baby leafy greens and arugula opportunities.

and a large regional retailer — and product traction (Romano Caesar velocity rose ~ quarter-over-quarter), with targeted focus on baby leafy greens and arugula opportunities. Financials showed meaningful improvement — Q4 revenue grew 24% to $12.5M , adjusted gross margin improved to ~ 29% (+~400 bps YoY), adjusted SG&A fell ~18%, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $5.8M .

, adjusted gross margin improved to ~ (+~400 bps YoY), adjusted SG&A fell ~18%, and adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to . Liquidity and capital structure were reshaped in 2025 — year-end cash was ~$10.7M (pre-investment), the company completed a $25M equity raise and debt restructuring that canceled ~$197M of debt and cut interest expense by ~$27M, and it received a $50M strategic investment subsequent to year-end.

Local Bounti Trading Up 1.3%

Local Bounti stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 7,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,224. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Local Bounti

Institutional Trading of Local Bounti

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Local Bounti stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 322,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.45% of Local Bounti at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile

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Local Bounti Inc is a technology-driven indoor farming company that cultivates non-GMO leafy greens, microgreens and culinary herbs in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) facilities. By leveraging its proprietary Hybrid Growing System, the company maintains precise control over lighting, temperature and nutrient delivery, enabling year-round production of high-quality produce free from pesticides and seasonality constraints.

Headquartered in Montana, Local Bounti operates multiple cultivation centers across the United States, each designed to maximize water efficiency and minimize land use.

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