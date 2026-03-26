Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Posts Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Sypris Solutions Trading Down 5.5%

Sypris Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYPR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sypris Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sypris Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sypris Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: SYPR) is an engineering and manufacturing company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Contract Manufacturing and Power Solutions—delivering precision components, subassemblies, and service solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers. Sypris Solutions caters to a diverse range of end markets, including heavy truck, automotive, defense, and industrial power generation.

Within its Contract Manufacturing segment, Sypris Solutions offers end-to-end capabilities from design and prototyping to toolmaking and final assembly.

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