Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.88.

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.06. 755,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.11. Adobe has a 52 week low of $233.79 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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