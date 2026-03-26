Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU) Shares Down 8.1% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTU – Get Free Report) were down 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.30 and last traded at $50.35. Approximately 1,119,451 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,253,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.78.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 6.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75.

Get Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3584 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares (PLTU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTU was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.