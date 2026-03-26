Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $254.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.06%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,353. The stock has a market cap of $462.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

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Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCVL. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading set a $22.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shoe Carnival

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

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Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer offering a broad assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories for the entire family. Through its network of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platform, the company provides casual, athletic and dress shoes for men, women and children, as well as complementary apparel, handbags, socks and other accessories designed to deliver value and variety. Its distinctive in-store carnival host service model aims to create an engaging shopping experience and foster customer loyalty.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, Shoe Carnival has expanded over four decades to operate more than 350 retail locations across over 30 states.

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