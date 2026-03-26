Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Short Interest Update

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 126,669 shares, an increase of 152.9% from the February 26th total of 50,081 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Down 1.0%

UMMA stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 7,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,079. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks. UMMA was launched on Jan 7, 2022 and is managed by Wahed.

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