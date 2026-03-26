International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 53,765 shares, an increase of 241.4% from the February 26th total of 15,748 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,041 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 38,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,766. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.49. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 98.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

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International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) is a Europe-focused airline holding company formed in 2011 through the combination of British Airways and Iberia. The group owns and operates a portfolio of passenger carriers that provide short-haul, long-haul and low-cost services, together with associated aviation businesses. Its operations span international and domestic markets, with extensive networks across Europe, transatlantic routes and links to Latin America and other global destinations.

IAG’s principal airline brands include British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling and LEVEL.

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