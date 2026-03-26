Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $222.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

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Cintas Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.58. 398,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.97. Cintas has a 52 week low of $173.58 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

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About Cintas

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Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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