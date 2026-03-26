Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iqe Plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,753,359 shares, a decrease of 73.1% from the February 26th total of 6,524,290 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,866,805 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IQE Stock Down 8.2%

Shares of IQEPF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 288,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,158. IQE has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

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IQE Company Profile

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IQE plc is a leading global supplier of advanced wafer products and wafer-based material solutions for the semiconductor industry. Headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, the company specializes in the development and manufacturing of epitaxial wafers—ultra-thin layers of compound semiconductor materials—used in a wide range of high-performance electronic and photonic devices.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses key compound semiconductor materials such as indium phosphide, gallium arsenide, gallium nitride and silicon-germanium.

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