MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $14.36. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 745,236 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 0.68%.The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

MillerKnoll News Summary

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting MillerKnoll this week:

MLKN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MillerKnoll in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MillerKnoll

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,550,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,298,000 after acquiring an additional 623,035 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,166,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,530,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,267,000 after purchasing an additional 541,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,763,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MillerKnoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,843 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 22.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc (NASDAQ: MLKN) is a global design and manufacturing company specializing in furniture, lighting, textiles, rugs and accessories for residential and commercial environments. The company’s portfolio features well-known brands such as Herman Miller, Knoll, Maharam, Geiger and Tuyama, offering solutions for office, healthcare, education, hospitality and home settings. Products span seating, workstations, tables, storage systems and outdoor furnishings, complemented by a range of services including space planning, ergonomic consulting and installation support.

Formed in July 2021 through the merger of Herman Miller and Knoll, MillerKnoll combines more than a century of design heritage with a modern portfolio of sustainable products and materials.

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