LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

SHO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,095. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.27.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.56%.The company had revenue of $236.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.940 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.