REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.0850, with a volume of 30565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.38.

The energy company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $157.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings raised REX American Resources from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 74.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 35,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 42.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corp. is a diversified agribusiness and renewable energy company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Founded in 2005 through a reorganization of existing agricultural interests, the company focuses on two primary business segments: fuel ethanol production and specialty ingredient solutions. REX American Resources leverages its integrated operations to supply clean-burning fuel, animal feed co-products and sweetener ingredients to a broad customer base in North America and beyond.

In its alcohol fuels segment, the company operates an anhydrous ethanol production facility in Colwich, Kansas.

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