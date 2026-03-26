Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 548 shares, a drop of 73.8% from the February 26th total of 2,093 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Stock Performance

Shares of SLDPW traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.79. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $2.33.

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Solid Power Company Profile

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Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid?state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

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