iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,171 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 26th total of 57,826 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,886 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. ANB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.97. 48,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,500. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.25.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0941 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index. SUSB was launched on Jul 11, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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