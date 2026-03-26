India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX (23.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. India Capital Growth had a negative net margin of 44.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%.

India Capital Growth Price Performance

Shares of LON:IGC traded up GBX 1 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 141. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,920. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.48. India Capital Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 191.50. The company has a market capitalization of £93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.70.

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Fund Objective:To provide long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in listed mid and small cap Indian companies. Investments may also be made in large cap Indian companies where the Fund Manager believes long-term capital appreciation will be achieved. The Company may hold liquid assets (including cash) pending deployment in suitable investments. It is the Company’s declared policy not to hedge the exposure to the Indian Rupee.

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