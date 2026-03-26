Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,993,473 shares, an increase of 114.8% from the February 26th total of 1,393,320 shares. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,312,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Scienture Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:SCNX traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. 155,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,423,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.01. Scienture has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scienture
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scienture stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scienture Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCNX – Free Report) by 264.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,398 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Scienture worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCNX
Scienture Company Profile
Scienture Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health services and pharmaceutical products. It focuses on addressing underserved patients and indications through novel product concepts and innovation. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Lutz, FL.
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