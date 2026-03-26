Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Short Interest Down 62.0% in March

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,395 shares, a decrease of 62.0% from the February 26th total of 16,827 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,144 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Trading Down 0.6%

ROE stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,016. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Get Astoria US Quality Kings ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astoria US Quality Kings ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astoria US Quality Kings ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Company Profile

The Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (ROE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides long-term capital appreciation by investing in 100 high-quality US stocks in the large- and mid-cap space based on proprietary quantitative screens. Holdings are equally weighted, and sector optimized. ROE was launched on Aug 1, 2023 and is issued by Astoria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astoria US Quality Kings ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.