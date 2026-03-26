Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $216.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.43.

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Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.48. Welltower has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 140.72, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Welltower by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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