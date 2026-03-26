Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2026

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABAGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. 3,434,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,475,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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