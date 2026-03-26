Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.33. 3,434,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,475,375. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.31. The company has a market cap of $299.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

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About Alibaba Group

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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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