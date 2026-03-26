Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BABA. Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $193.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $17,139,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 373.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 602,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,294,000 after acquiring an additional 475,053 shares during the last quarter. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major strategic push into proprietary AI chips and cloud: MarketBeat highlights Alibaba’s 5nm XuanTie C950 chip as a potential game?changer that improves self-reliance, cloud performance and margin prospects over time. Why Alibaba’s New 5nm Chip Could Be a Game Changer
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is making a very large AI/cloud commitment (reported as a ~$100B strategic bet), which underpins faster cloud revenue growth and a longer-term re?rating if execution continues. Alibaba Just Made a $100 Billion Bet on AI. Here’s What It Means for Investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment ticked marginally more constructive: Zacks and Argus upgraded BABA from “strong sell” to “hold,” reducing near?term downside narrative from sell?side positioning. Zacks/TickerReport Upgrade
- Neutral Sentiment: Media roundup / market movers: Yahoo Finance and other “stocks to watch” coverage lists Alibaba among movers; these pieces can boost intraday flows but are not fundamental catalysts. These Stocks Are Today’s Movers: Meta, Alibaba, JD.com, GameStop, and More
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing price?war pressure in Chinese food delivery: Meituan reported another quarterly loss as the price war continues, signaling the competitive environment remains severe — this keeps margin pressure on Alibaba’s local services and may depress near?term profitability. Meituan Posts Quarterly Loss as Price War Continues
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term earnings and margin softness: Recent commentary and earnings calls note intentional profit sacrifice to fund AI/cloud investments; that explains falling non?GAAP profits and is keeping short?term sentiment cautious. Alibaba’s Profits Are Falling — but Here’s Why Investors Should Pay Attention
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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