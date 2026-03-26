UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Issues Earnings Results

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($0.30) million for the quarter. UTG had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 48.60%.
UTG Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:UTGN remained flat at $59.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.32. UTG has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.31.
About UTG
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