First Development Resources (LON:FDR) Announces Earnings Results

First Development Resources (LON:FDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (83) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

First Development Resources Price Performance

FDR traded down GBX 0.05 on Thursday, hitting GBX 2. The company had a trading volume of 928,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,273. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.52. First Development Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 2 and a 12-month high of GBX 10.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.78 million and a PE ratio of -4.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Development Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Development Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.