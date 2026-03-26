Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $394.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.81 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Kingsoft Cloud’s conference call:

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Recorded a quarterly revenue record of RMB 2.761 billion (+24% YoY), with public cloud revenue at RMB 1.902 billion (+35% YoY).

(+24% YoY), with public cloud revenue at (+35% YoY). AI / intelligent computing billings surged 95% YoY to RMB 926 million , now representing 49% of public cloud revenue and materially driving growth.

billings surged , now representing 49% of public cloud revenue and materially driving growth. Profitability improved — adjusted operating profit of RMB 55 million (2% margin) and non?GAAP EBITDA of RMB 785 million (28% margin) , marking operating?level profitability for two consecutive quarters.

and non?GAAP EBITDA of , marking operating?level profitability for two consecutive quarters. High ecosystem concentration — Xiaomi/Kingsoft ecosystem revenue reached RMB 804 million (+63% YoY) and related?party transactions hit 94% of the annual cap , creating potential related?party/cap limits risk.

(+63% YoY) and related?party transactions hit , creating potential related?party/cap limits risk. 2026 capex plan targets > RMB 10 billion, with roughly half expected to be covered by customer prepayments and the remainder via leasing, financing and committed credit facilities.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Up 6.7%

KC opened at $14.80 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Key Headlines Impacting Kingsoft Cloud

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings: KC reported EPS of ($0.01), beating consensus by $0.04, and revenue of $394.7M, up 23.7% year-over-year (a slight miss vs. $396.8M consensus). The EPS beat and solid top-line growth are being viewed favorably by the market. Earnings Transcript

Q4 earnings: KC reported EPS of ($0.01), beating consensus by $0.04, and revenue of $394.7M, up 23.7% year-over-year (a slight miss vs. $396.8M consensus). The EPS beat and solid top-line growth are being viewed favorably by the market. Positive Sentiment: Earnings call / company commentary: Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating AI-related demand, which supports a growth narrative and investor optimism about higher-margin cloud/AI services going forward. Call Highlights

Earnings call / company commentary: Management highlighted record revenue and accelerating AI-related demand, which supports a growth narrative and investor optimism about higher-margin cloud/AI services going forward. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Jefferies raised its price target from $17 to $19 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting today’s buying interest. Benzinga

Analyst upgrade: Jefferies raised its price target from $17 to $19 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting today’s buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Company press release: Kingsoft Cloud published unaudited Q4 and FY2025 results and management commentary reiterating confidence in execution; this provides official confirmation of the metrics driving market moves. PR Newswire

Company press release: Kingsoft Cloud published unaudited Q4 and FY2025 results and management commentary reiterating confidence in execution; this provides official confirmation of the metrics driving market moves. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest: Data shows a meaningful uptick in short interest as of March 13 (6,195,175 shares; ~2.4% of shares sold short; ~3.5 days to cover), which could increase volatility and apply downward pressure if pessimism grows or if fundamentals disappoint. (Some subsequent short-interest feeds show data anomalies reporting zero shares; treat those as data issues.)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Here are the key news stories impacting Kingsoft Cloud this week:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.60 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

About Kingsoft Cloud

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Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company’s core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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