GameStop (NYSE:GME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 11.53%.
GameStop Price Performance
NYSE:GME opened at $23.07 on Thursday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 2.12.
Key GameStop News
Here are the key news stories impacting GameStop this week:
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and stronger profitability — GameStop reported adjusted EPS of $0.49 vs. a $0.37 consensus, with improved margins and a profitable quarter that reassures earnings-focused investors. GameStop Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Large cash position and M&A optionality — The company disclosed roughly $9 billion in cash/assets, which fuels speculation management could pursue strategic acquisitions or capital allocation that would change the business mix. GameStop discloses a cash position of $9B with the M&A wildcard in play
- Positive Sentiment: Collectibles growth helps offset declines — The collectibles segment showed strong growth, partially offsetting hardware and software weakness and supporting the narrative of a partial business turnaround. GameStop tops Q4 earnings expectations, as Collectibles segment sales rise
- Positive Sentiment: Options and retail interest showed bullish positioning into earnings, amplifying short?term upside on positive headlines. GameStop options lean bullish ahead of earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Wider media attention / trending coverage — Multiple outlets are explaining the mixed print and M&A rumors, keeping the stock in focus for retail traders but not necessarily resolving longer?term questions. GameStop stock is trending today: What’s going on?
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock stuck in a trading range — Analysis notes GME remains range?bound and dependent on catalysts (M&A, turnaround evidence) to break out; this creates sideways volatility rather than a clear trend. GameStop Stabilizing: What Comes Next for Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and 14% decline — Net sales fell ~14% year?over?year to about $1.10B, well below some street revenue expectations, underscoring secular pressure on the core retail business. GameStop posts 14% fall in quarterly revenue amid digital gaming shift
- Negative Sentiment: Bitcoin and asset impairments weighed on GAAP results — A decline in the value of GameStop’s Bitcoin holdings (~$151M decline reported) and related impairments reduced reported asset values and add volatility to reported earnings. GameStop Bitcoin holdings decreased $151 million in value during Q4 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Structural headwinds, institutional selling and short interest — Analysts remain cautious, institutional buying faded, short interest is elevated vs. recent lows, and long?term secular declines in hardware/software sales raise valuation risk (GME trades at a premium to its growth prospects). GameStop Stabilizing: What Comes Next for Investors?
- Negative Sentiment: Management silence on big deals creates uncertainty — Coverage notes the CEO has been noncommittal about any “mega?deal,” leaving investors to price in hopes rather than confirmed strategy. GameStop CEO Silent on Mega-Deal as It Crushes Earnings, Stockpiles Cash
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 308.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GameStop from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on GameStop
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is a global specialty retailer focused on video games, gaming consoles, consumer electronics and related accessories. The company operates a network of physical retail stores alongside an e-commerce platform, offering new and pre-owned products spanning the latest game software, hardware, collectibles and lifestyle merchandise. GameStop’s retail footprint is complemented by digital marketplaces for trade-ins and online purchases, as well as a membership program that provides exclusive content and rewards.
Originally founded in 1984 as Babbage’s in Dallas, Texas, the company adopted the GameStop name in 1999 following its merger with Software Etc.
Further Reading
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