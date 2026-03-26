Scratch Capital LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Scratch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 8.7% of Scratch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Scratch Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $13,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,065,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,003,000 after buying an additional 82,312 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 912,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after buying an additional 146,941 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 898,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,748 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 521,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,012,000 after acquiring an additional 22,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,965,000.

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Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

DFIP opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

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