Space Stocks To Follow Today – March 25th

Rocket Lab, AST SpaceMobile, and GE Aerospace are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose primary business involves space-related activities—such as launch services, satellite manufacturing and operations, space hardware and components, earth-observation and communications services, or ground systems and supporting technologies. For investors, these stocks are typically seen as a capital-intensive, higher-risk, potentially high-reward sector with long development cycles, significant regulatory and government-contract exposure, and sensitivity to technological and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

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Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

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