Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 31.3% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,814,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $325.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

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