Cayson Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPN) Posts Earnings Results

Cayson Acquisition (NASDAQ:CAPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Cayson Acquisition Price Performance

CAPN opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Cayson Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62.

Get Cayson Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cayson Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cayson Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cayson Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPN

Cayson Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cayson Acquisition Corp. is a Cayman Islands–incorporated blank check company formed in early 2021 to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company completed its initial public offering in March 2021 and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CAPN. As a special purpose acquisition company, Cayson Acquisition currently holds its capital in a trust account pending the execution of a qualifying transaction.

The company’s management team is focused on identifying high-growth opportunities across a range of industries, including technology, healthcare, consumer products and business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.