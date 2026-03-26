Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,005 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 514.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 77,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 391.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.88.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

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