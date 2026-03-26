iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Short Interest Up 133.0% in March

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 137,020 shares, a growth of 133.0% from the February 26th total of 58,799 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $101.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $108.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.09.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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