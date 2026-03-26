Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Issues Earnings Results

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 7.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.10.

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Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is a Chicago, Illinois–based manufacturer specializing in the design and production of rivets, fasteners and related metal components. The company’s product portfolio includes solid and blind rivets, threaded inserts, screws, bolts, nuts and washers, engineered to meet the requirements of high-precision industrial applications.

Serving a diverse customer base, Chicago Rivet & Machine brings expertise in material selection and heat-treatment processes to deliver fasteners that meet stringent specifications for strength, corrosion resistance and durability.

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